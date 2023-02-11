Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will earn $6.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.62. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $21.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.93 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

CSL stock opened at $255.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $217.92 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

