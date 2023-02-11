Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.