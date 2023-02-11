Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Boosted by Analyst

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

ARCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

