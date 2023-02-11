Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €8.10 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.41) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.80 ($9.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 million and a PE ratio of -26.85. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €6.15 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of €11.60 ($12.47).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.