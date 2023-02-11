Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTA. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 352,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.