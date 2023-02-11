Wedbush Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the business services provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

