Oppenheimer Weighs in on Gladstone Capital Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Capital in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GLAD. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.78%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 123.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

