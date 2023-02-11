Research Analysts Set Expectations for International Paper’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.