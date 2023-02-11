Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gartner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

IT opened at $347.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.43. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gartner by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 189,986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Gartner by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,206,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

