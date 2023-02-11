StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for StoneX Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.77. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $83,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Stories

