Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Issued By William Blair

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Portillo’s in a report released on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Portillo’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Portillo’s Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Shares of PTLO opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Portillo’s has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $28.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

