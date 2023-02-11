Methanex Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$68.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$39.00 and a 1-year high of C$71.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total value of C$165,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,959.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

