Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

NYSE WRK opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in WestRock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in WestRock by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in WestRock by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

