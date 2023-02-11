Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.93.

Shares of W stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $150.18.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $131,681.13. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

