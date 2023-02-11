Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shell plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shell in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Shell’s current full-year earnings is $10.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shell’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,461.00.

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,903 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,200,672,000 after buying an additional 312,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

