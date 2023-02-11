Oppenheimer Comments on NCR Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NCR in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. NCR has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in NCR by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

