Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZWS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

