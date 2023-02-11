Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price at $452.80

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $542.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $2,087,094.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 996,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,059,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $2,087,094.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,059,866.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,854,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,170 shares of company stock worth $53,454,985 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after acquiring an additional 130,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $492.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

