Research Analysts Offer Predictions for argenx SE’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for argenx in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.13) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($505.38) to €480.00 ($516.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $372.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.33. argenx has a 1-year low of $256.44 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

