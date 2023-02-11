Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.31.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 45.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 248,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

