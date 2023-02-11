William Blair Weighs in on CNA Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a report released on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CNA Financial by 263.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

