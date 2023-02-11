Head to Head Comparison: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) versus KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $8.13 billion 2.23 $1.92 billion $1.92 10.13 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.88 billion 4.51 $579.15 million $8.82 14.93

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KeyCorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KeyCorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 3 6 5 0 2.14 Cullen/Frost Bankers 0 5 7 0 2.58

KeyCorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus target price of $148.54, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than KeyCorp.

Risk & Volatility

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 22.46% 15.27% 0.97% Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.80% 18.55% 1.11%

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats KeyCorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products. Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services. Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services. The company was founded by Thomas Claiborne Frost in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.