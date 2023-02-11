Reviewing Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) & PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and PCS Edventures!.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com 13.25% 111.94% 23.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 5.83 $10,000.00 N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com $4.07 million 2.25 $730,000.00 $0.01 7.31

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and PCS Edventures!.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PCS Edventures!.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and PCS Edventures!.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PCS Edventures!.com beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About PCS Edventures!.com

(Get Rating)

PCS Edventures.com, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology. The company was founded by Patrick McShane in 1994 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.