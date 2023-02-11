Critical Survey: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Global Management and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 0 3 8 0 2.73 Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus price target of $77.91, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Vinci Partners Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $5.95 billion 6.79 $1.84 billion ($5.64) -12.53 Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million N/A $38.66 million $0.73 13.77

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Apollo Global Management pays out -28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 109.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management -48.54% 64.38% 16.48% Vinci Partners Investments 52.79% 16.35% 14.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Vinci Partners Investments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc. provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

