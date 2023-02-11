Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) versus Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Financial Comparison

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Tremor International has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tremor International and Internet Initiative Japan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Tremor International currently has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 78.01%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

This table compares Tremor International and Internet Initiative Japan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 1.61 $73.22 million $0.26 29.39 Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.86 $139.48 million $1.55 25.85

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International. Internet Initiative Japan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 12.60% 9.41% 6.54% Internet Initiative Japan 7.13% 15.97% 7.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tremor International beats Internet Initiative Japan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International



Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Internet Initiative Japan



Internet Initiative Japan Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments. The Network Service and SI segment offers internet connectivity, wide area network (WAN), outsourcing, and systems integration services. The ATM Operation segment deals with the construction and operation of ATMs and their network systems. The company was founded by Koichi Suzuki on December 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

