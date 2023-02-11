Comparing Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) & UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) and Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UserTesting and Founder SPAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UserTesting 0 10 1 0 2.09 Founder SPAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

UserTesting presently has a consensus price target of $7.94, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given UserTesting’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UserTesting is more favorable than Founder SPAC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

48.3% of UserTesting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Founder SPAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of UserTesting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UserTesting and Founder SPAC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UserTesting $147.40 million 7.36 -$50.72 million ($0.57) -13.16 Founder SPAC N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

Founder SPAC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UserTesting.

Profitability

This table compares UserTesting and Founder SPAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UserTesting -35.63% -47.37% -24.49% Founder SPAC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Founder SPAC beats UserTesting on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UserTesting

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Founder SPAC

(Get Rating)

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

