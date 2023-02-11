Reviewing Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amkor Technology and SuperCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. SuperCom has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.47%. Given SuperCom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of SuperCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and SuperCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 1.10 $642.99 million $3.32 8.31 SuperCom $12.27 million 0.61 -$10.14 million ($5.00) -0.42

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. SuperCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 11.84% 25.47% 12.91% SuperCom -81.57% -103.51% -10.51%

Summary

Amkor Technology beats SuperCom on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services. The IoT division products and services reliably identify, track, and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling the customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles, and monitored objects. The Cyber Security division is involved in the comprehensive solutions to protect the organization’s sensitive data residing on servers, laptops, and detachable devices. The company was founded by Jack Hasan and Eli Rozen on July 4, 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

