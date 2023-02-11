Analyzing Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) & Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Innate Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A Innate Pharma $29.23 million 9.11 -$62.48 million N/A N/A

Brookline Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookline Capital Acquisition and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Innate Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

Innate Pharma has a consensus target price of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 168.07%. Given Innate Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH65, a tetraspecific proprietary antibody; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62 and IPH64 programs. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

