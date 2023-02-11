Financial Comparison: SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SHF and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 SoFi Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62

SHF presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,281.58%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.23, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82% SoFi Technologies -19.53% -6.17% -2.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHF and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SHF and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 4.02 -$320.41 million ($0.40) -17.03

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF beats SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

