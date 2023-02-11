Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives $30.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $53,551.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $1,033,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,819. 84.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavor Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,160,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,885,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDR opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

