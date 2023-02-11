Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.27.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

