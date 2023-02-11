Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $28.40

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 5.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 71.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

