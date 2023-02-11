Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) PT at $47.17

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.7% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

