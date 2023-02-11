Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $25.80

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

