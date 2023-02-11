Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $144.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -364.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

