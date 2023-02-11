Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Target Price at $117.96

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $119.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $490.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

