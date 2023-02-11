Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Target Price at $18.21

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.21.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PK opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 344.83%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

