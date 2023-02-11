Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 534.88

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 588 ($7.07).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 500 ($6.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at GBX 560 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 480.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 462.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.57 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. BP’s payout ratio is currently -26.57%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($439.74). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.56) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($439.74). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($377.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 213 shares of company stock valued at $105,360.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.