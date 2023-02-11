Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) PT at $11.71

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

