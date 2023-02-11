Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $275.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.70.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.80. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,200,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

