Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $275.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.70.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.80. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,200,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.