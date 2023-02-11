Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $76.18

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.18.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.8 %

OXY opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.