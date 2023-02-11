Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) PT at C$9.94

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47.

Shares of SES opened at C$8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.02 and a 52 week high of C$8.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

