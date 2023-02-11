Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00. The company traded as high as C$2,365.00 and last traded at C$2,366.93, with a volume of 10281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,376.30.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,460.00.
The firm has a market cap of C$50.24 billion and a PE ratio of 76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2,222.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,082.12.
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
