Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00. The company traded as high as C$2,365.00 and last traded at C$2,366.93, with a volume of 10281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,376.30.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,460.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$50.24 billion and a PE ratio of 76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2,222.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,082.12.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.