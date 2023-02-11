Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $195.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.50.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,525,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $183.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.62 and its 200-day moving average is $168.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.