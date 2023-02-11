DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $121.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

