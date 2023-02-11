JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

VOW3 stock opened at €128.60 ($138.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 52-week high of €195.14 ($209.83). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.54.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

