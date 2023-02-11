JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

BNP Paribas stock opened at €63.59 ($68.38) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($74.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.17.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

