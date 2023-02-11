Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday.

EPA:BNP opened at €63.59 ($68.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €57.24 and its 200 day moving average is €51.17. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($74.38).

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

