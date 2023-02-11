Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Volkswagen stock opened at €128.60 ($138.28) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a fifty-two week high of €195.14 ($209.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €127.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €134.54.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

