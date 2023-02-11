Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.40.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$40.96 and a 12-month high of C$53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.24.

Insider Activity

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

